'It Was Tough': Sana Saeed On Being Unable To Attend Father's Funeral Due To Janta Curfew

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali a.k.a Sana Saeed, couldn't attend her father's funeral on March 22, 2020. The actor was stuck in Los Angeles when her father breathed his last on the day of Janta Curfew in India. Calling it 'tough and unfair', Sana said that it was difficult for her to cope with the tragic news.

In an interview with a news daily, Sana said that she went in a shell and wasn't communicating with anyone except her mother and sisters. She added that she desperately wanted to be with her family, hug them but always prayed whenever she felt sad.

Sana revealed that her father was going through a lot of pain and she couldn't have expected him to continue living. The actor confessed that she can never get closure but has accepted the fact that she couldn't be physically present for the funeral. Saeed chose to make peace with it and not fight.

Sana concluded by saying that she will release her father's poetry in different languages.

Reportedly, Sana Saeed went to Los Angeles for an event. Recently, in a detailed interview with an entertainment portal, Sana Saeed talked about her father. Throwing some light on her father's physical health, the 31-year-old actor said that he was a diabetes patient and that led to multiple organ failure.

