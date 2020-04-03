Sana Saeed Talks About Father's Death On Janta Curfew; Says 'Circumstances Were Unfair'

When the country came together to fight against the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, on March 22, 2020, the world fell apart for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame actor Sana Saeed, as she lost her father on the very same day. Sana Saeed's father Abdul Ahad Saeed, who is a renowned Urdu poet, passed away on the Janta Curfew day. Recently, Sana Saeed opened up about her grief for late father as she was unable to see him for the last time.

Reportedly, Sana Saeed went to Los Angeles for an event. Recently, in a detailed interview with an entertainment portal, Sana Saeed talked about her father. Throwing some light on her father's physical health, the 31-year-old actor said that he was a diabetes patient and that led to multiple organ failure. In further conversation, she said that it was 7 AM in LA when the news was broken to her.

The report quotes her saying that she wanted to rush back and hug her mother and sister. Telling the circumstances to be unfair, she added that her father was suffering and she believes that he is at a better place now. Later, she revealed that during the last rituals of her father, her sister kept updating her about everything through text messages. The SOTY actor also said that her family decided to perform the last rituals on the same day and they had only 3 hours. In the report, Sana recalled that due to the Janta Curfew, the police stopped her family and only allowed after seeing the death certificate.

