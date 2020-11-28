'It's Painful': Ankita Lokhande To Pay Tribute To Sushant Singh With A Dance Performance

Ankita Lokhande is all set to pay a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a dance performance at an upcoming award show. Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita wrote, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u. it’s painful," and added a heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016.

Full interview: Ankita Lokhande speaks to Arnab Goswami about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be depressed. The Manikarnika star also stated that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life, and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win.

Ankita hit out at the theory of depression and suicide that have been doing the rounds on Sushant's death. She said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

She added, “Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say if nothing works, 'I will make short films and I will be happy',” she revealed.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother is still in jail, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and make arrests. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

Ankita Lokhande says Sushant was hurt by blind items, adds, 'I used to take care of him'

