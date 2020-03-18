Iulia Vantur's Instagram Post Has Thought-provoking Message Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of individuals to go into self insolation. A number of celebrities have been taking the step of total isolation to keep themselves away from the coronavirus. They have been uploading their activities on social media. Similarly, the Romanian TV host, Iulia Vantur, managed to share a small post regarding coronavirus on her Instagram. Read more about Iulia Vantur’s recent Instagram post.

Iulia Vantur's recent Instagram post

Iulia Vantur’s latest Instagram post surely has a great message during the coronavirus pandemic for all her fans. She shared an extremely close-up picture of her eyes and captioned the post with “We are forced to cover our faces, maybe bcz we feel ashamed for what we have done to the world”. Well, the picture is on point for the current scenario as the people have to step outside with masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iulia Vantur’s latest post certainly tried to lay emphasis on the current scenario that has forced a number of people into self-isolation.

Iulia Vantur's Instagram

Iulia Vantur has been an influential personality on Instagram and she has managed to attract over 409 thousand followers on her profile. The star has also been uploading a set of some dazzling pictures that is appreciated by all her followers. Here are some Iulia Vantur’s pictures from her Instagram.

Iulia Vantur's photos

