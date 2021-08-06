J&K Film Policy Launch Draws Aamir Khan; Aims At Attracting Both Filmmakers & Tourists

An event was held on Thursday in Kashmir's capital Srinagar to launch J&K's New Film Policy. At the event, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Aamir Khan, film director Rajkumar Hirani, and other dignitaries were in attendance. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted about the meet saying, "Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K's glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination". The aim of this launch is to make the state more film-friendly by providing incentives to filmmakers and attracting tourism in general as well.

The event was to mark the second anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370, by launching the J&K Film Policy 2021. It was launched at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and was aimed at bringing back the lost glory of the valley and also benefitting the local artists, by making the region more film-friendly. Hence, numerous celebrities from the film industry were present at the event. The policy will help to revive J&K as a prime shooting location for films, particularly Bollywood films.

Continued efforts by Jammu & Kashmir for Bollywood film shooting in the region

Previously, a batch of leading filmmakers had met Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Sinha and principal secretary to the Lt Gov Mr Nitishwar in Mumbai. The list included Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy. The group was led by producer Mahaveer Jain. The group met with the Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy. The purpose behind this was to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this year, in January, some production houses more were welcomed by Director, Tourism, Kashmir. This meet was to discuss new film opportunities with the state and included production houses like Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, and more.

