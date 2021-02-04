Jaaved Jaaferi Shares 'pleasant Trivia' Featuring Shahid Kapoor And Ayesha Takia

Jaaved Jaaferi on Thursday shared a major throwback featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia. Jaaferi while referring to his own Cinkara ad shared this fun trivia with his fans and wrote that Shahid and Ayesha featured in an ad for a milk powder brand in the 1990s.

Mira Rajput in 2020 shared a fan's post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "If you want a real throwback, check out the Complan ad #Complanboy #notachocolateboy."

Meanwhile, Cinkara, the herbal tonic brand from Hamdard in the 80s featured Javed Jaffrey.

For all those who keep referring to my #Cinkara ad, here’s a pleasant trivia. The classic #Complan ad from the 80’s “I’m a Complan boy, I’m a Complan girl” featured @shahidkapoor and @Ayeshatakia 😊https://t.co/uSS9D4H2Fm pic.twitter.com/9KEiJwuTBy — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 4, 2021

Netizens React

Whoa. Never would have recognised Shahid if you hadn't mentioned it😄 — punam mohandas (@PunamMohandas) February 4, 2021

Good old memories. — I am TRP (@ptayseer) February 4, 2021

Watch here

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to release on Diwali

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his film Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will hit the theatres on November 5. Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Kapoor, 39, who plays the lead role in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit".

"JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ," Kapoor wrote on Instagram. The "Kabir Singh" star had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The team resumed the production in October and shot in various location in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place. Producer Aman Gill said Diwali is the perfect time to release a family sports drama like "Jersey".

“Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring ‘Jersey,’ a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey," Gill said. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well.

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

