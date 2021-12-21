'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur & Dimple Kapadia's 1st Look From Romantic-comedy Out

Iconic veterans Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia are set to play lovers in the upcoming romantic comedy Jab Khuli Kitaab. Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, in association with Shoe Strap Films, the film aims to puts forth the message of 'Age No Bar' when it comes to love, heartbreak and passion. The duo will be joined by Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role, while Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi and others are also among the ensemble cast.

The film is based on a play by Saurabh Shukla, who quipped that he's thrilled to have stalwarts like Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur on board the project. The film is set in the alpine regions of Uttarakhand and recently wrapped up its intense schedule in Ranikhet.

Dimple Kapadia-Pankaj Kapur's first look from Jab Khuli Kitaab revealed

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 21, studio Applause Entertainment revealed the motion poster showcasing a sketched look of the leading duo posing happily. In the caption, they mentioned, "Young Love Knows No Age!" and further noted, "This charming romantic dramedy asks the question – What do love, passion and heartbreak have to do with age?". Take a look.

According to ANI, Saurabh Shukla quipped that the film is a romantic comedy about a couple in their 70s. "You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride where you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple. I'm thankful to Sameer Nair for supporting me and making this happen," he added.

Shukla further mentioned, "We all say that one should be transparent and clean in any relationship but how many of us are open to face the truth in our own relationships?".

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur will also be seen alongside his son Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film charts the story of a retired cricketer, who ventures back to his lost passion for the sake of his family. It is based on a national award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia will take on a role in Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @APPLAUSE ENTERTAINMENT)