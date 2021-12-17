Shahid Kapoor Reveals What 'working With Papa' Is Like; Shares Moments With Pankaj Kapur

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama film Jersey. Coinciding with New Year, the film, also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, will be released on December 31 in theatres. The trailer released on November 23 received mostly positive responses which managed to fuel the excitement of the fans even more.

With only a few days remaining for the grand release, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote his forthcoming film via social media. Recently, he dropped a series of pictures from the sets of Jersey which featured his co-stars as well as his father Pankaj Kapur who also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor on working with his father Pankaj Kapur

Seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur is all set to appear as Arjun Raichand's coach in the upcoming sports drama. Sharing a glimpse into his experience of working with his real-life mentor, Shahid uploaded a candid picture from the sets of Jersey with a hilarious caption. In the picture, Pankaj and Shahid, sporting blue sportswear, can be seen intently monitoring the shot on the camera.

In the caption, the 40-year-old admitted that it was 'scary' working with his father on the film. He wrote, ''Papa ke saath kaam karna...muhskil hi nahi...scary hai'' (Working with my father..is not only difficult...but also scary). Right after, the actor posted a picture where the father-son duo are seen smiling together.

More on Jersey

As mentioned earlier, the actor posted several BTS pictures from the sets giving a glimpse into his hard work and commitment to the venture. Sharing a snap from the last day of the shoot, the actor as Arjun Raichand can be seen deep in thoughts as he wrote in the caption, ''Finding the zone...and learning to be in it. Live in it. Till the last day of shoot'.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Shahid Kapoor headlined film serves as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The actor will essay the role of a retired cricketer, Arjun Raichand who goes through a tumultuous phase in his life as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket, for the sake of his family. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

Image: Intagram/@shahidkapoor