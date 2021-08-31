Jackie Shroff About Son Tiger Buying His Mom A House: 'It Was Always His Dream'

In a recent interview with Indian Express Jackie Shroff opened up about his son Tiger Shroff purchasing a house for his mom, Ayesha. He mentioned that the actor had dreamt of doing so since he joined the film industry. Tiger Shroff entered the industry with his debut film Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon.

Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff wanting to buy house for his mom

The Baaghi actor recently bought a house for his mother in Khar. He shifted there with his parents and Jackie mentioned that it was always Tiger’s dream to buy his mother, Ayesha Shroff a house and he kept working towards that dream. He also said that it was wonderful to see his son getting something for his mother.

Jackie Shroff also spoke about his son’s upbringing and said he did not contribute much as he was always working. He mentioned that Ayesha and Tiger’s grandmothers were the ones to bring up the actor. He referred to them as ‘three goddesses’ while speaking about Tiger’s childhood. Although Jackie was away at work, he mentioned that he would pamper Tiger whenever they were together. He also spoke about Tiger’s lifestyle and mentioned the actor was disciplined in terms of work and fitness.

Tiger Shroff was most recently seen in Baaghi 3 with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Before that, he took on a role in War with Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The actor also shared the screen with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the second instalment of Student Of The Year. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. He will also be seen in Ganapath. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff will now be seen in Sooryavanshi, which will also star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Tiger Shroff was most recently in the news for his tribute to Michael Jackson on his 63rd birthday. The actor put up a picture of the King of Pop on his Instagram story. He wrote, ‘Happy bday (crown emoticon) of (crown emoticon) s’. He also shared a video of himself grooving to one of the legendary singer’s songs.

(Image Credits: Tiger Shroff-Instagram)