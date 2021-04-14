Jackie Shroff Flaunts Ripped Muscles By Pool In Krishna Shroff's Video; See Picture

On April 14, 2021, veteran actor Jackie Shroff was recently seen enjoying his quality time with his daughter, Krishna Shroff. Krishna on the same day dropped a picture with her father, where they can be seen posing in the swimming pool. Jackie can be seen shirtless and flaunting his ripped muscles. Krishna, meanwhile, flashed her bright smile.

Jackie Shroff shows off his ripped muscles

In the picture, Jackie can be seen donning yellow shorts and has a blue cloth on his head. He completed his look by adding a pair of dark shades. Krishna, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a red bikini. She went for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open. She captioned the picture as, “Back by popular demand… @apnabhidu’s muscles”.

On the same day, Jackie Shroff also took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen practising boxing. The actor flaunted his toned biceps as he donned a printed red sleeveless hoodie. He added a pair of black joggers to complete his look. As for the caption, he simply wrote, “Health is Wealth” with a hugging face emoticon and a red heart.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers also rushed to compliment the actor for his fitness. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment him. Tiger Shroff commented, “Baap” with fire and praising hands emoji. Krishna Shroff, too, wrote, “Absolutely killing it, daddy-o” with a red heart and fire emoji. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Father is father” with fire emoji. Vijay Varma, Satyajeet Dubey, Dia Mirza and several others complimented the actor.

Many of his fans too dropped fire emojis. A fan commented, “Bhiduceps” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Bohot badiya bidu (too good, brother) with a red heart. A user commented, “Dada ur giving us a complex..”. Another one wrote, “Just killing”.

Recently, Jackie Shroff was seen in an ad that has taken over the internet. In the latest ad, Jackie can be seen taking Zumba classes. He can be seen dressed in multi-coloured workout clothes and doing Zumba with a group of ladies. Jackie Shroff's video has recently taken over the internet, as many celeb fans and his fans have reposted the video on their social media handle.

