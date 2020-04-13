Jackie Shroff Stuck At 2nd Home Amid Covid Lockdown; Living With Driver, Gardening To Eat

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune amid lockdown while his family members, his wife Aisha, son Tiger and daughter Krishna are still in Mumbai. His wife Aisha has now revealed that the actor is happy in the company of his plants and 44,000-square feet garden. In an interview with a leading media publication she stated, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

Jackie's wife Aisha opens up

Jackie’s Instagram is proof of his love for gardening and how much the actor encourages his fans to plant more and more saplings to save and build gardens. He is said to have bought the piece of land to mark his 25th wedding anniversary.

Jackie Shroff in an interview revealed that he is not with his family currently. Speaking to a radio jockey over a telephonic conversation, Jackie said that he is living with his driver where the two are cooking vegetables grown in their kitchen garden.

"Unfortunately, I am not at home. Tiger, Krishna, and wife (Ayesha) are at home. I am here at my second house between Pune and Mumbai. The curfew was announced at midnight and I couldn’t leave after that," he told the RJ. Asserting the importance of 'staying home', Jackie said when you are being told to stay at home, then stay at home.

"If you don’t have even this little common sense, then the stupidity is quite disappointing. When you are told to stay where you are, the whole world is in crisis, India has more than 100 crore people. We will have to be very careful. Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu, bol diya ghar pe baitho toh ghar pe baitho."

