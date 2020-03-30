COVID-19: Jackie Shroff Reveals He Is Not With Family; Says 'Will Have To Be Very Careful'

Tiger Shroff's father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in an interview revealed that he is not with his family currently. Speaking to a radio jockey over a telephonic conversation, Jackie said that he is living with his driver where the two are cooking vegetables grown in their kitchen garden.

"Unfortunately, I am not at home. Tiger, Krishna, and wife (Ayesha) are at home. I am here at my second house between Pune and Mumbai. The curfew was announced at midnight and I couldn’t leave after that," he told the RJ.

Asserting the importance of 'staying home', Jackie said when you are being told to stay at home, then stay at home.

"If you don’t have even this little common sense, then the stupidity is quite disappointing. When you are told to stay where you are, the whole world is in crisis, India has more than 100 crore people. We will have to be very careful. Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu, bol diya ghar pe baitho toh ghar pe baitho."

A few days back, Jackie shared an important message on his Instagram handle where he said, "Save for the rainy day". The actor posted a video where the ants were storing food.

Actress Poonam Dhillon commented on his video and wrote, "Wow - nature's creatures know how to stock for troubled time . But humans HOARD and take away others share too !!!" [sic]

