Jackie Shroff Mourns Loss Of Longtime Make-up Artist: Calls Him 'soulmate'

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram on May 18, 2021, to share the sad news of the passing of his longtime makeup artist, Shashi. Shashi had been Jackie Shroff’s makeup artist for over thirty-seven years and had been working with him from Hero. Shroff shared a couple of pictures with his makeup artist whom he considered his friend and ‘soulmate’ to express his condolences. The second picture that Jackie Shroff posted had the words ‘soul mate RIP’ written on which was followed by a heart emoji. The two pictures make them look more like friends than anything else and Jackie Shroff seems to be feeling the loss deeply.

Jackie Shroff's make-up man passes away

In the first picture that Jackie Shroff posted, Jackie Shroff’s makeup artist and the actor can be seen deep in conversation. It is a candid shot and the two of them do not know that they are being captured. The picture is highly pixelated making it seem that it has been clicked from afar. Through the picture, it seems Jackie Shroff’s make-up man is giving him some tips on his nails. The second picture is one where the two of them are seated together in what looks like a restaurant. This time the two of them know that their picture is being clicked and they are posing for the camera. Jackie Shroff is sitting with his arms around his makeup artist in the picture.

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff also shared a post to express her loss at the passing of Mr Shashi. She shared the same picture that her husband had shared as his story and wrote ‘Rest in peace Shashi Dada’. She further wrote that it was Mr Shashi who was credited with making her husband look more handsome ever since he worked in his breakout film Hero. She also used the joined hand and heart emoji as part of her caption.

Most people commented on Ayesha Shroff’s post to express their condolences. Most people commented saying, ‘Rest In Peace’. Others commented using emojis and the most commonly used emoji was the one with joined hands. People also said that his family and friends were in their prayers and they hoped they got the strength to bear the loss.

IMAGE: JACKIE SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

