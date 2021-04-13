Jackie Shroff Performs 'Atirikt Zumba' In New Commercial, Tiger & Krishna React

Jackie Shroff is the latest celebrity to be included in a credit card bill payment platform advertisement. After Rahul Dravid's viral 'angry' clip, Jackie Shroff on Tuesday shared his 'Atirikt Zumba'.

Jackie's daughter Krishna Shroff called him a 'Legend' while Tiger Shroff wrote, 'Moves Daddy'. Actress Tabu dropped a comment saying, "Too much Jackson." Abhishek Bachchan also commented, "Hahaha. Too good!!"

Reports suggest that CRED has announced 100% cashback for four members who paid their credit card bills on the app, as part of its campaign.

Watch

Reactions

Haha . .. kya baat hain sir ...Dance ðŸ˜ — Shrikant Deshmukh (@shrikantd31) April 13, 2021

Full on top bidu. Bindas Bhai. Lage raho — Dhrukumar (@Dhrukumar4) April 13, 2021

Maushicha zumba! ðŸ˜… — Pratik (@punekagunda) April 13, 2021

Seriously Cred has got an secret of how to create awesome TVC — prasad wadekar (@prasad5667) April 13, 2021

Dada cha gaye :) — Praveen Jain (@praveejv) April 13, 2021

Keep it up Bhidu, love and respect from Chicago.ðŸ‘â˜ºï¸ — Rohit Parekh (@rohitparekh6) April 13, 2021

Sahi Lag rahe ho.. Dada. — Rahul Kant Singh (@ImKantofficial) April 13, 2021

Cred raises $215mn

Fintech firm Cred on Tuesday said that it has raised USD 215 million (about Rs 1,578.6 crore) in funding, led by Falcon Edge Capital and existing investor, Coatue Management LLP, pushing the fintech firm's valuation to USD 2.2 billion.

The Series D round also saw participation from Insight Partners along with existing investors, DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina, a statement said. Cred, which is operated by Dreamplug Technologies, has raised USD 442 million in funding to date.

"With this, Cred has raised USD 215 million, at a post-money valuation of USD 2.2 billion. Cred will also offer its team another ESOP buyback opportunity, with a cumulative value of USD 5 million (about Rs 36.7 crore)," a statement said.

Cred founder Kunal Shah said the credit card category in India is expanding rapidly and there is a massive opportunity to shape responsible behaviour, imagine new use cases, and create a rewarding platform for members. "Our growth in the past year has demonstrated the potential value of the high-trust, low-friction platform the CRED team has been building, and we are delighted to share the value created with investors, team members, as well as partners and the Cred community," he added.

(With PTI inputs)