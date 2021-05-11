Jackie Shroff Reveals If Disha Patani Asks Him For Advice; Claims 'we Don't Mingle Much'

Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming film titled Radhe, which is scheduled for a release later this week, on May 13, 2021. Jackie Shroff was recently asked in an interview whether Disha Patani, his son Tiger Shroff's rumored girlfriend, ever sought advice from him during filming. Here is what Jackie had to say about it.

Jackie Shroff reveals if Disha Patani takes advice from him or not

In a virtual interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Jackie Shroff spoke at length about his relationship with his son Tiger Shroff's rumored girlfriend Disha Patani, and whether she takes advice from him. Jackie revealed that they don't mingle too much and that they are both busy with their work, so they don't discuss such things. He further added that kids these days are way ahead of them and smart too. He mentioned that while the older generation is still figuring out how to use Zoom for calls and meetings, the younger lot has already learned all of this in school.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The couple was seen together in Baaghi 2 and Disha also featured in one of the songs titled Do You Love Me in Tiger's Baaghi 3. Tiger and Disha Patani have been spotted jetting off together to numerous vacations in the past few months and as per their Instagram posts, Disha shares a warm and close bond with her beau's mother and sister as well and they too, have been spotted several times on outings together.

Disha Patani's works

Disha Patani has quite a few upcoming movies in her kitty. Some of these include KTina, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain Returns, where she will be seen alongside John Abraham. The actor has also acted in several popular movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more. Disha was last seen in a guest appearance in the much-acclaimed film Baaghi 3, which also happens to be the latest installment of the series. She made her debut in the 2015 Telugu film titled Loafer.

Image: Disha Patani/ Jackie Shroff's Official Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.