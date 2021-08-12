Jackie Shroff To Play War Correspondent In His Next Titled 'The Interview: Night Of 26/11'

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is gearing up to entertain his fans with yet another thriller film titled The Interview: Night of 26/11. According to ANI, the actor in the forthcoming film will be seen essaying the role of a war correspondent, who finds himself changing tracks from his serious journalism to a sensational one when he gets a chance to interview a leading Bollywood actress (played by Anjum Nayar).

Jackie Shroff shares excitement for the next film The Interview: Night of 26/11

According to various media reports, the film is a Hindi remake of the hit Dutch film, The Interview. Expressing his happiness on being a part of The Interview: Night of 26/11, Jackie said, "I enjoyed working with international director Laurens Postma, playing a war correspondent who is stuck in an interview with a Bollywood actress on the night of 26/11, but as the hour's pass, the Interview derails with a lot of twists and turns! The adapted screenplay by Farrukh Dhondy and Postma, with dialogue by Prawal Raman, gave me a lot of depth."

(IMAGE: ANI)

The movie will premiere on BookMyShow STREAM TVOD soon. The screenplay was penned by Laurens and Farrukh Dhondy. The Interview: Night of 26/11 has been produced by Pappee Sangtani, Sunitha Ram, Laurens Postma, and Fourth Wall Entertainment. Monty Sharma has done the background music and dialogues have been written by Prawal Raman. Dutch director Laurens C. Postma is helming the project.

Meanwhile, apart from being an amazing actor, Jackie who is quite vocal about climatic changes and conservation of natural habitat, recently urged his followers to help stray animals in the monsoon season and provide them shelter. Mumbai city which is facing the brunt of heavy rainfall with water clogging everywhere, the actor stepped up and shed some light on the plight of the stray animals. He had shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "It's hard to feel hungry, cold and not able to say a word. Please provide shelter and some food to animals in this monsoon." In the caption, he called the stray animals "LONELY SOUL"

IMAGE: PTI/ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.