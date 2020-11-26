Jackie Shroff Urges Followers To Wear A Mask And 'Be Safe'; Shares Thought-provoking Post

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to post a special picture to raise awareness among his followers. The actor posted a picture that depicted the need to wear masks and the safety measures one needs to follow. The post that Jackie posted on his profile was straightforward and gave out a sensible and important message.

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to urge his followers to wear a mask amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Jackie Shroff's Instagram handle saw a post of a young girl carrying an infant in her arms while wearing a mask made of a leaf. Both the young girl and the child wearing the mask look in the direction of the camera. The image was captioned as “Picture of the day” and along with that a few words too were written on the image. The image said that the two individuals in the picture may be poor, but they are not irresponsible. Thus hinting at the way the two wore masks despite not having enough funds to buy a regular one. The two children in the picture were seen wearing masks made out of leaves.

Thus, Jackie Shroff tried to send out the message of how one needs to be responsible during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged his followers to wear a mask by captioning the image “Be Safe”. Thus the actor gave out a strong message through his post which was received well by his well-wishers.

The actor soon began receiving comments from fans who agreed with his amazing post and praised him for it. He has been active when it comes to environmental issues. The image Jackie shared was the perfect amalgamation of his love for trees and the need to wear masks at the same time.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in the film Mumbai Saga with a huge star cast. The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and is expected to release in August of 2021. The actor will also be seen in a pivotal role for the film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

