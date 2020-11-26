UNICEF: HIV & AIDS treatment disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, pediatric services affected

A child or a young person under the age of 20 got infected with HIV approximately every once in one minute and 40 seconds in 2019, informed UNICEF. The organisation further added that about 3,20,000 children and adolescent were infected with HIV in 2019 out of which 1,10,000 children died of AIDS in the same year stated UNICEF. Informing that a large number of children did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF report stated that the condition of the HIV epidemic has further worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic. Citing data from a Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the UNICEF report showed the impact of several factors, including control measures, supply chain disruption, lack of personal protective equipment and redeployment of healthcare workers, on the HIV healthcare services.

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on HIV/AIDS-related healthcare facilities, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, "Children are still getting infected at alarming rates, and they are still dying from AIDS. This was even before the COVID-19 interrupted vital HIV treatment and prevention services putting countless more lives at risk."

Read | UNICEF To Stockpile Half A Billion Syringes By Year-end To Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccinations

"Ravages of the HIV epidemic"

In 2019, less than half of the children infected with HIV across the globe did not have access to life-saving treatment as per the UNICEF report. The report further suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak has worsened the inequalities in access to life-saving HIV facilities and treatments, especially for children, adolescents and pregnant mothers. The report also highlights serious concerns as it is expected that about one-third of high HIV burden countries worldwide could face disruption in treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read | Venezuela Receives Over 5mn Doses Of Vaccines From UNICEF, President Expresses Gratitude

"Even as the world struggles in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic, hundreds of thousands of children continue to suffer the ravages of the HIV epidemic," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

As per the data from UNAIDS, the treatment for HIV and viral load testing in children fell by 50 to 70 percent in some countries while the new treatment initiation fell by about 25 to 50 percent in the month of April and May which coincide with the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. The data further suggests that healthcare facilities for pregnant women and maternal treatment was also reduced by 20 to 60 percent and maternal HIV testing and antiretroviral therapy (ART) initiation fell by 25 to 50 percent with infant testing dropping by about 10 percent.

Read | Delhi Govt Inks Pact With UNICEF-led Initiative To Empower Youth With Skills, Job Opportunities

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions combined with the strategic targeting of pregnant woman and children, the HIV healthcare services have witnessed a rebound in the recent months. The challenges in providing HIV/AIDS healthcare facilities to people continue to remain, as per UNICEF the world is still far away from achieving the global 2020 pediatric HIV targets. The UNICEF report further informs that while there has been some progress in the decades-long fight against HIV and AIDS, deep regional disparities continue to persist in several areas, especially in terms of pediatric HIV services.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children This World Children's Day

(With inputs from ANI/Xinhua)