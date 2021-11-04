Jacqueline Fernandez & ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Singer Yohani Groove To The Hit Song In A Reel

Jacqueline Fernandez headed to her Instagram account to give her fans a treat on Wednesday, November 3. She posted a video in which she can be seen shaking a leg with the singer of the popular Sri Lankan number, Manike Mage Hithe, Yohani. The duo seemed to enjoy themselves on the song’s foot-tapping beats, which recently rose to fame and took the internet by storm.

The Judwaa 2 actor posted a video in which she and Yohani can be seen performing the choreography to Manike Mage Hithe. The actor donned a western take on the traditional saree, as she wore a white outfit with a few splashes of colour. Yohani on the other hand dazzled in black and gold. Jacqueline captioned the video, “When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her 🤪” Yohani's popularity grew by leaps and bounds after the release of her song. Stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and others have also shown appreciation for it.

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez groove to Manike Mage Hithe

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Bhoot Police and took on a role alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and others. Although she is one of the first actors to perform with the singer herself, she is not the first to hop on the social media trend. Several actors from the film industry have posted videos of themselves dancing to the beats of the song. Tiger Shroff and his choreographer, Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar posted a jaw-dropping dance video, that fans enjoyed. Tiger seemed to be a major fan of the song and captioned his video, “This song!”

Watch Tiger Shroff's dance on Manike Mage Hithe

Divyanka Tripathi had also hopped onto the trend and called the number her favourite 'getting ready song'. She uploaded a reel in which she can be seen showing her fans and followers glimpses of her getting ready as she donned a gorgeous traditional outfit. The actor showed followers her pink and red outfit and gave them glimpses of her putting on makeup and jewellery. She captioned the image, “My latest fav 'getting ready song'”.

Image: Instagram/@jacquelinefernandez/@yohini