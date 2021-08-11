Jacqueline Fernandez' Birthday: Celebs Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Pour In Wishes

As Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older, fans of the actor poured in their wishes for her. Along with the fans, several Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handles and wished Jacqueline oner birthday. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more wish Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. She shared a photo of Fernandez and wrote "Happy birthday! Here's wishing you a splendid year ahead." Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl. As she shared the photo, Katrina wrote "Happy birthday @jacquelinef143 May this year bring you even more smiles."

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story and wished the actor on her birthday. Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself with Jacqueline and wrote "My dearest Jackie. Happy Birthday you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your shine, lots of love."

South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeepa also wished the actor on her birthday. Taking to his Twitter he wrote "Wishing you the bestttttt always@Asli_Jacqueline, A very happy Bday to you." Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline will soon be seen in the movie Vikrant Rona. Talking about her experience of working with Sudeepa, Jacqueline shared a post on he IG and wrote "Had an amazing time shooting with @kichchasudeepa in #Vikrant Rona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing. Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon! #VikrantRona is surely going to make India proud on a global level."

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police. The movie will also star Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for two movies Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. She is set to star in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.