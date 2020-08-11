Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: A Virtual Tour Of Her Mumbai House

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan-Indian actor who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin in 2009. After that, she was seen in many romantic and action movies like Housefull 3 (2016), Judwaa 2 (2017), Kick (2014) and many such more. The actor is also celebrating her birthday today on August 11 and to commemorate the actor on her birthday, here's a glimpse of her house in Mumbai that will leave fans in awe:

Jacqueline Fernandez's Mumbai Home

In this post, viewers can see Jacqueline's bedroom and also her cat. Her entire house follows a subdued tone, with the colour white being dominant. Her bedroom also has a lot of plants around. This post is captioned - Breakfast in bed

In this post, fans can see the actor play her piano. Jacquline owns a white piano and all her furniture in her living room co-ordinates with the minimalist theme she has opted for. The post is captioned - Just a little something. My prayers to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep us safe

In this post, viewers can see the actor working out. They can also get a sneak peek into the actor's cosy living room corner.

Jacqueline Fernandez also mediates a lot to maintain her personal peace, as mentioned by the actor on her social media handle. Here's a look at her meditation room in her house.

To go with her minimalist theme, the actor has opted for a sofa and pillows in the tones of grey, with wooden flooring to give the room a classy vibe.

These photos yet again show the actor's bedroom, presumably, but from a different angle.

Here's a closer look at the actor's living room where she is usually seen exercising. The actor is playing with her pet in this post. This post is captioned - My cats don’t care for me! They only care for @droolsindia

A lot of Jacqueline's furniture is white and she owns many plants. Fans can also see the actor's two cats. She captioned this picture - Literally my heart is bursting!!! Meet Loki and his sister Xyza!! Miumiu and Yoda’s little twins!!

Here fans can see how Jacqueline decorates her house on Christmas. This post is captioned - Counting my blessings

In this video, viewers can see the actor in another favourite corner of her house. The area is lined with plush pillows and a mattress, giving out a very cosy vibe.

Promo Pic Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Insatrgam

