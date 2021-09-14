Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With NGOs In A Gorgeous Green Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi along with YOLO Foundation and Kinnar Trust. The actor launched the You Live Only Once (YOLO) foundation, earlier this year amidst the pandemic to 'Create and Share Stories of Kindness'. Jacqueline's foundation's various tie-ups with NGOs cater to the different needs of society. The Kick actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi along with YOLO Foundation and Kinnar Trust and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor was seen wearing a light green coloured saree as she joined in the festivities. The Race 3 actor shared the picture she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Right now, all the gullys are echoing with this sound. Wherever I go, I see smiles that Lord Ganesha has bestowed upon us. On this auspicious occasion, I along with @jf.yolofoundation visited @kinnartrust to be a part of their celebration. May Lord Ganesha continue to bless this beautiful community #yolo #ganpati #ganesha #transgender #happiness #life #celebration #love #unity #spread positivity."

Jacqueline Fernandez founded the Yolo Foundation earlier this year in May. The actor announced the launch of her foundation and wrote, "We have this one life, let’s do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to 'Create and Share Stories of Kindness'. In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #stay safe #spread love #help others."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for two movies Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. She is set to star in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Jacqueline will soon be seen in the movie Vikrant Rona alongside Kichcha Sudeepa.

(Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143)