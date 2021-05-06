Jacqueline Fernandez Distributes Food To Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Recently, actor Jacqueline Fernandez announced the launch of the YOLO foundation. The foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help people in these trying times. On May 6, Jacqueline herself went to a location and helped in distributing food to the needy in partnership with Roti Bank. Let's take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest endeavour to help others in time of need

These days, Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram posts are all about helping each other during the pandemic and also looking after oneself while doing so. Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her latest social activity. She, along with a few volunteers from her YOLO foundation, in partnership with the NGO Roti Bank went to a location to feed the needy.

In the pictures, Jacqueline is seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt with the foundation's logo on it, helping in the kitchen and also distributing the food. She is wearing a mask and a pair of gloves at all times, just like other volunteers. She also shared a picture with Roti Bank's founder Mr D. Sivanandan who is also the former police commissioner of Mumbai.

Fans of the actor commented with strings of red heart emojis on her post. Some even posted appreciation for her work with comments like, "Proud of You","gud work mam". Let's take a look:

About Jacqueline Fernandez's movies

Jacqueline is known for her roles in films like Race 2 and 3, Housefull 2 and 3, Dishoom, Kick, to name a few. She debuted in 2009 with the film Aladin. The actor has also worked in a 2015 British horror film titled Definition of Fear and in the Srilankan film According to Matthew in 2017. Jacqueline is also known for her dance numbers like Jadoo Ki Jhappi, Ek Do Teen, Bad Boy, among others.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the 2020 film Mrs Serial Killer which was a Netflix Original. The actor will next be seen in the film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam among others. She will also play a prominent role in the upcoming films Cirkus, and Attack alongside John Abraham.

(Image: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram)

