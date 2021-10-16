Jacqueline Fernandez Drops Pic Of Her 'fav Place' As She Resumes Shooting For 'Ram Setu'

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez recently impressed audiences with a stunning performance in a horror-comedy drama, Bhoot Police. On Saturday, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and informed her Insta family that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her forthcoming film titled Ram Setu. Fernandez dropped a candid picture and shared her 'favourite place.' Scroll down to read more.

Jacqueline Fernandez resumes filming 'Ram Setu'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In the picture, the two stars could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty. The actors sported their casual look and can be seen joyful. Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu." Many fans and followers flooded the comments section of the post with positive messages. Several of them dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces, and fire emoticons.

In the upcoming film, the Race 3 actor will be sharing screen space with Khiladi Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is backed by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Reportedly, it is the first Indian co-production by the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. Touted to be an action-adventure, the film will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Ram Setu was announced in the month of November last year in 2020 and went on floors in March this year. However, the filming was halted as Kumar tested COVID positive. The film is slated for a theatrical release in October 2022. Post its theatrical release, the film will be available on Amazon Prime in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Fernandez has a heavy lineup of films like Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, Farhad Samji directorial venture Bachchan Pandey where she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, and Rohit Shetty's highly-anticipated film. Cirkus, sharing the big screen with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Image: Facebook/@jacqueline_fernandez