Jacqueline Fernandez Isolates Herself At Home As Precaution, Spends Time With Her Pet

Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently began filming for the highly anticipated movie Ram Setu. However, the shooting came to a halt as the recent spread of the novel coronavirus gripped the Ram Setu cast which has prompted Jacqueline to take necessary precautionary steps. Check out what the actor has been up to after the delays in the shooting of her upcoming movie due to the pandemic.

Jacqueline Fernandez isolates herself

According to Pinkvilla, the actor has decided to isolate herself at her home as a precautionary measure. The cases of the virus are surging rapidly in the country and several of the Ram Setu cast and crew members were recently tested positive for the same. This has led the actor to home quarantine herself and take a break from the shooting.

About Jacqueline Fernandez's quarantine routine

The actor took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures of her pet cat who kept her company during her home quarantine. Known for being fond of cats, Jacqueline owns four as she often posts adorable selfies and pictures of them on her social media account. The 35-year-old actor shared pictures of her cat on Instagram, sitting on her lap, and wrote on her story that he needed a scrub and wash.

A peek into Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Enjoying a massive following of almost 50 million followers, Jacqueline constantly shares updates about her professional as well as personal life with fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share pictures of her yoga session where she flaunted her toned body while attempting several difficult yoga poses. Jacqueline also created a stir among the fans after her sensual photo went on the internet.

A few days back, Jacqueline had shared a picture of herself from the sets of Ram Setu. A part of her caption read, "First day of #ramsetu extremely honoured to be part of this prestigious film!". Take a look at the picture below.

Apart from Ram Setu, Jacqueline will be seen in films like horror-comedy Bhoot Police, action film Attack, comedy-drama Cirkus and action-comedy Bachchan Pandey.

