Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Delhi Court; Seeks Permission To Travel Abroad For IIFA Awards

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for the prestigious IIFA Awards, ANI reported. A Lookout Circular (LoC) was issued against the star in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her application, the Bollywood star has reportedly requested permission to travel abroad for 15 days for the upcoming IIFA Awards which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to this, she has also sought permission to travel to France and Nepal. Previously, the active LoC led to her brief detention at the Mumbai International Airport last year. She was stopped by immigration officials owing to the notice. As per ANI, Jacqueline Fernades arrived at the Airport to leave for Muscat for a professional commitment. However, she was reportedly brought to Delhi for questioning.

Post this, in the month of January, Fernandez put in a request before the Enforcement Directorate requesting the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her. However, her prior attempt to travel abroad was cancelled as the ED rejected her plea, barring the celebrity from leaving the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statement to ED in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore and property belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actor allegedly received gifts worth crores from him. Republic TV has accessed Jacqueline's statement to the ED, where the actor claimed that she had been duped by Chandrashekhar adding that the alleged conman approached her as an imposter.

In her statement to ED, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I knew him as the owner of Sun TV. He gave several big gifts to my siblings. Gave me a horse and a Mini Cooper car also." She also said, "I got a phone call which I know now was a fake phone call from MHA. Then Sukesh transferred money into my sister's account."

The alleged gifts worth crores that Fernandez received from Chandrashekhar included 3 designer bags and a pair of footwear from brands Gucci and Louis Vuitton, multiple diamond jewellery sets, 2 Hermes bracelets, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims he was dating Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh in a previous interview with ANI revealed that he was dating Jacqueline Fernandez and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter. Sukesh claimed to have served as a corporate lobbyist for a number of companies both in India and overseas.

