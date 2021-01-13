Jacqueline Fernandez Poses As A Ballerina, Announces Next Project 'She Rox Life'

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and gave a teaser of her next project — She Rox Life. While she didn't mention much about what it exactly is, the bio under the handle says, "You glow differently when you’re actually happy".

In a new photoshoot for the project, Jacqueline turned a ballerina and showed her fans some beautiful, graceful flexible ballerina postures. "Remember who you are.. coming soon! Together we rise.. coming soon!”

Yami Gautam, Guru Randhawa, Amit Thakur, Himanshi Khurana, Seema Khan, and many others dropped comments on Jacky's picture, praising her amazing postures.

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez predominantly works in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Aladin in 2009. Her breakthrough film was in the film Murder 2 that marked as her first commercial success. She was seen in many films such as Housefull 2, Race 2 Kick, Judwaa 2 and others.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs Serial Killer. She was paired alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans. This year in January, the actor announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his forthcoming film, Attack. The film also features John Abraham in the lead role.

Besides this, she will be next seen in the film Kick 2. Moreover, Jacqueline has also joined the cast of the upcoming film Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror comedy film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film will be the first collaboration of Pavan Kirpalani with the entire cast.

She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Cirkus.

