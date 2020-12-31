Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline, Kriti & others enjoy 'best night' before New year with Manish

It was a starry night as Manish Malhotra turned host ahead of the New Year. There were pictures galore splashed on social media as Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nusrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor came together under one roof. Right from happy to quirky moments, the stars seemed to have a great time together.

Kartik, Jacqueline, Kriti, others at Manish Malhotra’s bash

The paparazzi had spotted celebrities arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence on Wednesday. If the moments around caught the attention of the shutterbugs, the inside pictures were even more fun.

In one snap, Kartik posed with his former co-star, Luka Chuppi’s Kriti Sanon and in another, his new co-star Janhvi Kapoor of Dostana 2, while Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor and the host Manish Malhotra completed the picture.

Another of his co-star, Pyaar Ka Punchnama’s Nussratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, who he has collaborated on advertisements, joined in a star-studded selfie later on.

Vaani Kapooor, who missed out on the selfie, was a part of a group picture finally, as Manish Malhotra posed with the ladies, calling them 'fabulous and amazing.'

Right from Jacqueline recording Nusrrattt d the others with quirky filters, the duo grooving on Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan to gazing at the moon, there were some fun moments.

Jacqueline called Manish Malhotra as the ‘king’ and that it was the ‘best night with the girls.’

Bollywood rings in new year

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars have set off to various places to celebrate New Year. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their families are set to ring in the new year in Ranthambore. Rumoured couples Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani have all landed in Maldives to celebrate.

