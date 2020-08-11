Jacqueline Fernandez Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Kick' Actor

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka Pageant in 2006, predominantly works in Bollywood. The actor made her debut in 2009 with the movie Aladin. Jacqueline Fernandez gained major recognition with the movie Murder 2. Jacqueline Fernandez developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2. Apart from the movie, she also participated in various stage shows and is active in humanitarian work. On the occasion of Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies and trivia.

Jacqueline Fernandez quiz

1. Which among these is Jacqueline’s debut movie?

Murder 2

Race 2

Aladin

Kick

2. Which year did Jacqueline win the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant?

2010

2009

2007

2006

3. Which among these is the first commercially successful by Jacqueline Fernandez?

Housefull 2

Murder 2

Judwaa 2

Kick

4. Which reality show was judged by Jacqueline Fernandez?

Dance India Dance

Nach Baliye

Dancing Superstar

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

5. Which movie featured Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Emraan Hashmi?

Race 2

Murder 2

Aladin

Judwaa 2

6. Which among these marked the OTT debut of Jacqueline Fernandez?

Drive

Mrs Serial Killer

Kick

Baarish

7. Which movie featured Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Taapsee Pannu?

Housefull 2

Aladin

Judwaa 2

Kick

8. Jacqueline was awarded the ‘Woman of the Year’ award by PETA in which year?

2010

2013

2014

2015

9. Which movie marked the collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez with Akshay Kumar?

Race 2

Murder 2

Definition of Fear

Brothers

10. Which movie featured Jacqueline Fernandez in a double role?

Drive

Kick

Roy

Mrs Serial Killer

Jacqueline Fernandez quiz- answers

Aladin

2006

Murder 2

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Murder 2

Mrs Serial Killer

Judwaa 2

2014

Brothers

Roy

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer. For this film, she received immense appreciation for her phenomenal performance and was loved by fans. Before this, she was seen in Badshah & Payal Dev's song Genda Phool which was loved by fans and has got a lot of appreciation.

Now, she will be seen in Attack. Attack is an action and thriller film which stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh along with Jacqueline. This film was supposed to release on August 14, 2020. But with the current situation, it seems to postpone. She will also be seen in Caged Vengeance and Miss match India. It is rumoured that she will be seen in Housefull 5.

