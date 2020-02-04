Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Salman Khan's Secret At The IIFA 2020 Press-conference

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with Salman Khan on multiple projects throughout their careers. The star has now revealed a lesser-known secret about her Race 3 co-star. Talking to a news agency in an interview, the actor said that since she has worked so closely with him, one thing she knows is that Salman Khan does not get any time to sleep.

Fernandez said that the actor is working in the morning, afternoon, and night. She further said that he is either on a flight or travelling to the set for Bigg Boss' shoot or some other shoot. She opened up about the Bigg Boss host saying that he is always working. With her signature giggle, the actor advised the 54-year old star to get some rest.

The Drive actor seemed to be quite excited about her visit to Bhopal. Before landing, she gave a glimpse of the city to her fans from her flight. She shared this on a story on her social media. Talking about the city at a press conference held for IIFA 2020, the actor said that it is very clean and beautiful.

The IIFA 2020 will reportedly be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. According to reports, Jacqueline has been roped in to be one of the performers at the event where actor Katrina Kaif will also be seen shaking a leg. Prior to the ceremony, the IIFA Rocks event will reportedly feature performances by singers Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgode, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Jubin Nautiyal, and more.

