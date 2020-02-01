Jacqueline Fernandez Is Feeling The 'London Winter' In Mumbai? Know Why

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez keeps her fans updated through her social media handles. From photoshoots to light candid moments, she shares it all with her fans. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her with the caption, "Why am I dressed like it's London winter here in Mumbai" The post is not exactly a picture but a boomerang where the Drive star is pouting for her viewers. Jacqueline recently posted a set of photos on her Instagram from her magazine shoot. Read more about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram profile and her upcoming movies.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Jacqueline Fernandez; Bollywood Actors Who Know Martial Arts

Also Read | Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha Look Dazzling In Bright Sequinned Gowns

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez & John Abraham Start Shoot For Their Action Thriller 'Attack'

Jacquelin Fernandez on Instagram

Jacquelin Fernandez's upcoming

On the professional end, Jacqueline will next be seen in the upcoming film Attack where she will star oposite John Abraham. The two stars have been on the top of their game for the film and have given their maximum efforts for the film. Coming back to its lead actors, the two have a good connection and they also bond over fitness and workouts. Jacqueline spoke to a major news publishing house about the same.

Also Read | Navdeep Saini Prepares Fruit Smoothie For Manish Pandey, Here's What Pandey Had To Say

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Dhawan's Swiss Holiday Is All Things Fun; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.