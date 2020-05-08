Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Glimpse Of Her Quarantine At Salman Khan's House; Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, recently, took to social media to share glimpses of her coronavirus quarantine life at Salman Khan's Panvel house. On Thursday, the actor shared a four-minute-long video encapsulating her life at Salman's Panvel residence, where she seems to be having a gala time. The video has Jacqueline Fernandez climbing the coconut tree, riding horses, reading, and snacking.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez' latest video:

Also Read | Salman Khan's Fun-filled Tracks You Can Add To Your Playlist To Re-rejuvenate Your Mood

Just a few days ago, Jacqueline Fernandez shot for the cover of a lifestyle magazine at Salman Khan's Panvel house. Following which, fans were intrigued to catch glimpses of Salman Khan's Panvel house, and Jacqueline Fernandez's latest video seems to have fulfilled fan's wishes. Besides Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan's family and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur are reported to be at the actor's Panvel residence.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Photos With Salman Khan You Must Check Out

Also Read | Salman Khan’s Top Emotional Scenes That Are Bound To Make You Teary-eyed; Watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen playing the titular role in Shirish Kunder's Mrs Serial Killer. The movie also features Manoj Bajpyee and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. Released on Netflix, the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer has managed to impress certain sections of the audience.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Makes An Adorable Quarantine Friend At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. The movie, starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead, is reported to be an action-thriller inspired by real-life events. The upcomer is slated to hit the marquee on August 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, some media reports claim that Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan. Although no official announcement has been made on the same, reports state that she will be seen in a pivotal role in PSPK 27 (tentative title). The movie reportedly will also feature Arjun Rampal in the role of an antagonist.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.