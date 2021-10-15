Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Summons For 2nd Time In Money-laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez skipped the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. The actor had been asked to be present before the agency on Friday. The questioning is a part of the investigation against an alleged conman named Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

The alleged crime reportedly is about a Rs 200 crore extortion racket. However, Fernandez did not appear for the questioning. She has now been asked to be present for the questioning on Saturday

Jacqueline Fernnandez skips ED summons in money-laundering case for the second time

This was the second summons that had been issued to Jacqueline Fernandez. Previously, she had been questioned by the agency in late August. However, she skipped the summons to appear before the agency on September 25.

The ED will be issuing a third summons to Jacqueline Fernandez, who was worked in films like Kick, Housefull, among others, to appear for questioning on Saturday. As per sources, she has been called for questioning as a witness.

#WATCH | Delhi: Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. pic.twitter.com/mpHiEHQgvc — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

This was a day after actor Nora Fatehi, who has worked in movies like Bharat, Satyameva Jayate, among others, appeared before the agency. She was clicked arriving at the ED office on Thursday. The questioning is said to have lasted for a few hours till late evening. Her statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



It is being reported that both actors were cheated by Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul is currently lodged at the Rohini jail in Delhi after being arrested by the Delhi Police for cheating some well-known people. The ED had earlier shared that he ran an extortion racket from the jail. There are 20 extortion cases against Chandrashekhar.

The ED had conducted raids on Chandrashekhar's properties in August. One of the raids was at his sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, which is said to be worth Rs 82.50 lakh and has been seized.

The agency had then seized numerous luxurious cars, said to be 16 in all, like Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63, BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes.