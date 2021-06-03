Jacqueline Fernandez 'will Never High Five Sonakshi' & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 34th birthday on June 2, Wednesday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram Stories and send birthday love to the former. On June 2, Jacqueline Fernandez shared an Instagram Story, wherein she posted a hilarious video with Sonakshi Sinha and said, "I will never high five you (Sonakshi Sinha) again".

Jacqueline Fernandez says, 'I will never high five Sonakshi Sinha again'

As seen in Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post, the actor shared a throwback video. In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are seen giving an interview, during which the latter says, "performed around two three years back" and the former agrees with her. Further, Fernandez adds that they performed together and goes on to high five Sonakshi.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha high five too hard and the former injures her hand. Hence, Jacqueline swears never to high five Sonakshi Sinha. Leaving the fans in splits with this hilarious video, the Kick actor wrote, "Happy birthday Sonakshi Sinha I love you but I will never high five you again".

Jacqueline Fernandez also reposted two fan account posts wishing Sonakshi Sinah, featuring the actor. In the first Instagram Story, the actor shared a selfie post with Sinha. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Jacqueline wrote on her story, "aww happy birthday buddy". In the second Story, she posted a BTS still from the duo's performance at an award function.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are often spotted commenting on each other's Instagram posts. On Jan 4, the latter took to her Instagram handle and shared pics from her trip to Kerela. Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to her post and commented, "Goddesssss".

As seen in Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post, the actor shared three pics. In the first one, she sported a white top and posted a selfie image. In the second and third pictures, Sonakshi Sinha posted pics, posing on her houseboat. Sharing these images on social media, Sinha said, "Gods own country ❤️ #kerala".

