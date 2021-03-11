Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures That Fans Shouldn't Miss; Take A Look

Jacqueline Fernandez has established a full-fledged career in the Hindi film industry ever since she made her debut twelve years ago in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt. She is one of the most captivating beauties of Bollywood and has won millions of hearts with her personality. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and treats her fans with her posts regularly. Here are a few pictures of the actor that will leave fans in awe. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's photos below.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram posts

In this picture, Jacqueline can be seen striking a ballerina pose, flaunting her body. She wore a brown bodysuit along with white stockings. She wore dancing socks and left her hair loose.

In this picture, Jacqueline opted for the all-red look. She wore a red off-shoulder, low neck dress. She wore bright red lipstick and opted for glam eye makeup. Her hair was tied into a pony.

Jacqueline shared a set of pictures in which she stunned the all-black look. She wore a black, netted bodysuit along with long, black socks. She struck a pose towards the camera while sitting on the floor.

The actor treated her fans with another set of pictures on January 13. In these pictures, she was seen in a full-sleeved white bodysuit. She wore rose gold yoga socks. The actor was seen practising various stretching poses on the floor.

The Race 3 actor never misses a chance to slay in all her looks, be it casual or formal. She shared a mirror selfie from her workout session. In the picture, she wore black spaghetti and black joggers. She opted for white sports shoes and her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

One other picture of Jacqueline that was loved by fans was where she was seen in a black furry outfit. Along with her outfit, she opted for bright red lipstick. Her hair was tied up into a bun along with a part of her front hair falling on her face. She looked into the camera with an intense look.