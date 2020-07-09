Jagdeep's Demise: Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor And Others Pay Tribute To The Veteran Actor

Bollywood’s veteran actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, commonly known as Jagdeep has passed away at the age of 81. He was the father of Bollywood actor Jaaved Jafri and television entertainer Naved Jafri. The reason behind the demise of Jagdeep is yet to be revealed. The actor rose to fame with his character of Soorma Bhopali in Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sholay.

The death of Jagdeep has left the Indian cinema with yet another huge loss to recover from. Many Bollywood celebrities have paid their tributes to the actor through social media. Read ahead to know more.

Tributes to the actor Jagdeep on social media

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is a very active celebrity on social media. On July 9, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account in order to pay a tribute to Jagdeep. He shared a throwback picture of the late actor as his story without any caption because sometimes no words are enough to express the grief of a person.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also a very active celebrity on social media. On July 9, 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram account in order to pay a tribute to the veteran actor, Jagdeep. She shared a monochromic black and white throwback picture of Jagdeep as her story. She captioned the picture “ðŸ™ðŸ»”.

Angad Bedi

On July 9, 2020, Angad Bedi took to his official Instagram account in order to pay a tribute to the late actor. He shared a collage of three of Jagdeep’s throwback pictures in different characters. His caption for the post read, “Soorma Bhopali AB yeh naam nahi hai!!! Rip #Jagdeep sahab ðŸ™”.

Arjun Rampal

On July 9, 2020, Arjun Rampal took to his official Instagram account in order to pay a tribute to the actor. He shared a very beautiful close-up picture of Jagdeep where he is seen smiling his heart out. Arjun Rampal’s caption for the post read, “RIP sir â¤ï¸”.

