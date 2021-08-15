Jagjit Kaur, Veteran Singer And Wife Of Composer Khayyam, Dies At 93 At Her Juhu Residence

Veteran Indian Singer Jagjit Kaur breathed her last on Sunday following an age-related illness. She was the wife of late Composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. The news was confirmed by Pritam Sharma, who is a spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust.

Jagjit Kaur passes away

Veteran Singer Jagjit Kaur passed away at the age of 93. Pritam Sharma, the spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, in his statement said that the veteran singer passed away on Sunday morning at her Juhu residence. He said that her funeral rites will be conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, with limited attendance.

The veteran singer began her career in the 50s and sang several memorable songs over the years. She sang fewer songs for films than her contemporaries like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle did, yet all of her songs have been described as memorable masterpieces. She married Khayyam in 1954 and collaborated with him for various hit songs. Some of them are Dekho Dekho Ji Gori Sasural Chali from Shagoon, Chale Aao Saiyan Rangeele Main Vaari Re from Bazaar, Kaahe Ko Byahi Bide from Umrao Jaan, and Pehle To Ankh Milana with Mohammed Rafi from Shola Aur Shabnam.

Jagjit Kaur and Mohammed Zahur Khayyam had a son named Pradeep, who passed away in 2012. Inspired by their son's helping nature, they started a trust, Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, to help artists and technicians in need. Khayyam passed away in 2019 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 93.

Image: Bollywood direct Twitter

