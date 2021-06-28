'Jai Ho': Deepika Kumari's Gold Medal Hat-trick Wows Anupam Kher, Other Celebrities

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, there was a reason to cheer as India enjoyed a gold rush at the Archery World Cup in Paris that concluded on Sunday. Deepika Kumari’s strong performance in Stage 3 of the World Cup resulted in a hat-trick of gold medals, and the feat even wowed the celebrities of the film and sports fraternity. Anupam Kher, Manoj Tiwary, and Aahana Kumra were among those who put out appreciation posts for the archer.

Celebrities on Deepika Kumari’s gold wins at Archery World Cup

Anupam Kher, who recently displayed his archery skills during his trip to Shimla, posted his oft-used slogan ‘Jai Ho’ to hail Deepika Kumar's video. The veteran actor reacted to a video from the athlete’s encounter with Russia's Elena Osipova, where the India needed 10 to win and hits bullseye to win the match, and the gold medal. The 27-year-old was then seen celebrating her 6-0 win over Osipova along with other members of her team.

Aahana Kumar extended her congratulations to Deepika Kumari for her win.

Former Team Indian cricketer and TMC leader Manoj Tiwari highlighted all her accomplishments, her individual recurve medal as well as the mixed team gold with her husband, Atanu Das and the women’s event gold along with Komolika Bari and Ankita Bhakat.

Congratulations @ImDeepikaK for winning gold in the women's Individual recurve archery event, recurve archery mixed team event along with @ArcherAtanu & recurve archery women’s team event along with #KomolikaBari & #AnkitaBhakat#ArcheryWorldCup #DeepikaKumari pic.twitter.com/WBWSArjCqw — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 27, 2021

Deepika and Atanu made a strong comeback from 0-2 down to beat Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 in the mixed event final. The women’s team of Komolika Bari and Ankita Bhakat beat Mexico’s Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez for the gold medal. India topped the medals tally with 4, as World no 1 Korea and other heavyweights like China pulled out of the tournament ahead of the Olympics.

Deepika and Atanu are the best hopes for a medal for India in Archery at the Olympics. The Olympics, which had been delayed from last year due to COVID-19, is scheduled to start on July 23.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.