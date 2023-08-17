Jailer: Netizens Remember Late Dancer Ramesh Post The Success Of Rajinikanth Starrer

Jailer has been creating significant buzz among the audience. The film has already crossed Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. However, a lesser-known detail about the Rajinikanth starrer has now surfaced online.

Jailer hit the big screen globally on August 10.

The film stars Rajnikanth, Mammootty, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamaannah Bhatia.

Jailer features a special supporting actor- Ramesh.

Internet remembers Jailer's special actor - Ramesh

While there are heaps of praise for Rajinikanth and the movie in general, a small clip from the movie has now garnered social media attention. In the clip, a man can be seen dancing his heart out to old Hindi songs along with the villain in the movie, Vinayakan. However, it is not well known that the dancer in the sequence breathed his last in January this year.

The dancer in the clip is Ramesh. He is a famous tiktoker, who earned fame for his famous dance moves that could give the best dancers a run for their money. Ramesh died by suicide on 27 January 2023 and Jailer is a post-humous release for him.

Ramesh was also part of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu

Ramesh is no stranger to life in front of the camera. His famous dance made him a popular social media star that helped him land big breaks in television and movies. He appeared in the dance reality show Zee Tamil and won the audience's and judge’s hearts with his dance steps.

(Fans mourns Ramesh after watching him in Jailer | Image: Chirstopher Kanagaraj/X)

Ramesh also landed a role in the Ajith-starrer film Thunivu. Though he played a rather insignificant role, his fans appreciated him for the brief performance as well. Ramesh’s family told a media portal that he would have been happy to see the success of Jailer, had he been alive. They also said that he was very happy while shooting for the film alongside Rajinikanth.