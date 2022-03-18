Jalsa Twitter Review: Fans Call Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Hard-hitting Film A Must-watch

After fueling the audience’s excitement with its trailer and poster, the much-awaited Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer thriller drama Jalsa finally had its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film chronicles an incident that drastically changes the lives of two women coming from different economic and social backgrounds, leading to a clash.

The dynamic duo of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan seems to have managed to impress the fans with the gripping tale. The film received good responses from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many calling it a 'hard-hitting' film.

Jalsa Movie Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving a thunderous response and it bowled over the audiences with its powerful story.

One of the users wrote, " #Jalsa wow. One of the best movies in recent times. Limited star cast. Each one of them had a role that was performed par excellence. #VidyaBalan & #ShefaliShah didn't over shadow each other. #vidhartibandi definitely the one to watch out for." while another wrote, "The writing of #Jalsa - the setting of sparse wide spaces (intelligent filming during 2ndwave), the shining filmmaking, layers of emotions which affect a seemingly perfect life. Guilt at the root of it all. The more I’m away from the film the more I know of it.@Abundantia_Ent".

Take a look at other users' reactions-

Ended watching #JalsaOnPrime it’s a masterpiece , edge on the seat kinda movie with two giants #VidyaBalan and #ShefaliShah.superb direction and perfection in the camera work .

Touched the heart.

5 stars from my side.@PrimeVideoIN #Jalsa pic.twitter.com/OfqlG2gFZQ — Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) March 18, 2022

The Shefali - Vidya Duo has never disappointed and with #Jalsa, they continue to maintain that streak@vidya_balan & @ShefaliShah_ are the reason why one gets connected to the film instantly



Add on to this, a good music & BGM#JalsaOnPrime #VidyaBalan #ShefaliShah #JalsaReview pic.twitter.com/FZc7UNLcmU — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa easily one of the best ethical dramas I have seen to come out of Hindi cinema. The value system of Maya is so starkly different from @vidya_balan, it sure must have been a task to commit to the character. @ShefaliShah as always is great. Hard hitting. Must watch. — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) March 17, 2022

I was holding my breath in the last few minutes of #Jalsa 🤯

But what amazing performances.

And what is @ShefaliShah_ I refuse to understand. @vidya_balan 👏 👏 👏 #VidyaBalan #ShefaliShah @PrimeVideoIN — Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) March 17, 2022

Saw #Jalsa!Slow burner; but very Hollywoodish experimental n quite brave. @vidya_balan hs such a complex role to play n she aces it flawlessly showcasing varied emotions running thru her. @ShefaliShah_ is perfection personified n mindblowing, eats everyone alive wt her sheer eyes — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) March 17, 2022

Chiller Thriller! #Jalsa is POWERFUL in every dept, every scene & emotion counts. The bestest version of @Vidya_Balan (every nerve of her body is Maya Menon💯) @ShefaliShah_ as always, surpasses her last work (Ruksana was scary throughout) BGM & Climax are the stars. Watch it🔥👍 pic.twitter.com/sLVlSskHCr — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 17, 2022

Just like it's inciting incident, #Jalsa comes out of nowhere, hits you with a shock and leaves you in awe of it's powerful ladies right till the end. @ShefaliShah_ and @vidya_balan are so damn SOLID. — CJ bhai please (@thandaa_angaara) March 17, 2022

Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah-starrer crime thriller promises a nail-biting experience and it is reflected in its twitter reviews. Fans were all-praises for the lead actors' performances with many applauding Shefali Shah's 'flawless' acting. A lot of users revealed that the powerful performance of the dynamic duo is the reason why one gets instantly connected to film. Going as per the reviews, every emotion in the film is flawlessly showcased with dept and perfection. Overall, Jalsa has managed to grab the audience's attention and offered an edge of their seat experience.

More about Jalsa

Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in the lead, there are many more prominent actors essaying significant roles in the film, including Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, Ghanshyam Lalsa, among others. The story and screenplay have been penned by Suresh Triveni, along with Prajwal Chandrashekar. Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni.

Image: Instagram/@balanvidya