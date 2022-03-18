Last Updated:

Jalsa Twitter Review: Fans Call Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Hard-hitting Film A Must-watch

Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah-starrer 'Jalsa' released on Prime Video on 18th March. As soon as it premiered, netizens took to social media to pen their reviews.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Jalsa

Image: Instagram/@balanvidya


After fueling the audience’s excitement with its trailer and poster, the much-awaited Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer thriller drama Jalsa finally had its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film chronicles an incident that drastically changes the lives of two women coming from different economic and social backgrounds, leading to a clash. 

The dynamic duo of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan seems to have managed to impress the fans with the gripping tale. The film received good responses from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many calling it a 'hard-hitting' film.

Jalsa Movie Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving a thunderous response and it bowled over the audiences with its powerful story.

READ | 'Jalsa' director opens up on bringing Vidya Balan and Shefali together; 'I was too greedy'

One of the users wrote, " #Jalsa wow. One of the best movies in recent times. Limited star cast. Each one of them had a role that was performed par excellence. #VidyaBalan & #ShefaliShah didn't over shadow each other. #vidhartibandi definitely the one to watch out for." while another wrote, "The writing of #Jalsa - the setting of sparse wide spaces (intelligent filming during 2ndwave), the shining filmmaking, layers of emotions which affect a seemingly perfect life. Guilt at the root of it all. The more I’m away from the film the more I know of it.@Abundantia_Ent".

READ | Vidya-Shefali promote 'Jalsa', Ranbir Kapoor at dance class: Celebs 'look book' March 12

Take a look at other users' reactions-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah-starrer crime thriller promises a nail-biting experience and it is reflected in its twitter reviews. Fans were all-praises for the lead actors' performances with many applauding Shefali Shah's 'flawless' acting. A lot of users revealed that the powerful performance of the dynamic duo is the reason why one gets instantly connected to film. Going as per the reviews, every emotion in the film is flawlessly showcased with dept and perfection. Overall, Jalsa has managed to grab the audience's attention and offered an edge of their seat experience.

READ | 'Jalsa' movie biopic on Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow? Vidya Balan has a hilarious response

More about Jalsa

Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in the lead, there are many more prominent actors essaying significant roles in the film, including Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, Ghanshyam Lalsa, among others. The story and screenplay have been penned by Suresh Triveni, along with Prajwal Chandrashekar. Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. 

READ | 'Jalsa' release date and time: When is Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah starrer film releasing?

Image: Instagram/@balanvidya

READ | 'Not women-oriented, but human-oriented': Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan talk about 'Jalsa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jalsa, Jalsa movie reviews, Vidya Balan
First Published:
COMMENT