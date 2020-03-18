Jamie Lever, Cardi B & Others Spread Positivity With Songs Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As of March 18, total number of Coronavirus cases across the world had risen above 202,309. The deadly virus has reportedly taken several lives and continues to be a major threat if precautionary measures are not followed properly. People all around the world have been advised to stay home and practice social isolation to curb the spread of the virus. Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebs have taken to social media not only to spread awareness but also to share songs about Coronavirus to entertain the masses. Here is a compilation of a few such songs by celebrities:

Jamie Lever

Jamie Lever daughter of popular Indian comedian Johnny Lever taking to Instagram, posted a song that she wrote about Coronavirus. The funny song is a dubbed version of Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di. The funny song is doing rounds on social media and is making everyone laugh out loud.

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal begins his Coronavirus song saying that at first, he did not want to make a song about the pandemic since it is a sensitive issue. However, when he saw prince Charles doing Namaste on television he couldn’t stop himself from making one. Have a look at the song here:

Cardi B

After her huge rant about the pandemic, the star has now dropped a song about it. Taking to Instagram, Cardi B announced that she uploaded a song titled coronavirus on iTunes. She was surprised to see that the song went up from the 96th positive to 11th position.

Chris Martin and John Legend

Popular singers Chris Martin and John Legend shared their live Instagram video on their feed. Both the duo made an attempt to entertain their fans during this quarantine time. Have a look at it here:

