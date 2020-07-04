'Kaano Par Zimmedari': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Creative Video On The Importance Of Mask

In the times where the world is fighting Coronavirus pandemic, not wearing a face mask could increase a person's chances of being infected by the Covid-19 virus. Highlighting the importance of wearing a mask, Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a beautiful creative video titled 'Kaano Par Zimmedari'.

The video shows how each person — from different cities, different families, and different age groups — has a responsibility on their 'ears' as they step out — i.e. to wear the mask. The video ends with a question — So why are you not wearing the mask?

Kareena Kapoor Khan too on her Instagram story shared a picture of her family members including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Aadar Jain to Anissa to Bharat Sahni — everyone was spotted in the city wearing a mask. She wrote, "Kapoor fam says, “wear your masks" [sic]

In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart. The coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough and sneeze. Masks lower the likelihood of those droplets reaching other people. Even if you don''t have symptoms, you could be carrying the virus and could spread it

