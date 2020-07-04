Amitabh Bachchan Posts Handwritten Note, Contrasts Writing By Hand With Keyboard Writing

When the Shahenshah of Bollywood imparts wisdom, the world listens. Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan's social media updates are a treasure of all things knowledgeable and quirky. On Saturday, the actor shared a handwritten note, written by him, emphasizing the importance of writing by hand as opposed to keyboard typing. He captioned the post, "Bring back hand writing: its good for the Brain” (sic).

It's interesting as Amitabh Bachchan has always sent handwritten notes to convey his heartfelt emotions to other actors on the success of their films or any other projects. The actor's wisdom was reciprocated by many of his fans and followers on social media as they liked and commented on the post with all their love. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta also shared their take on the subject.

Amitabh's latest outing Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will reportedly premiere on OTT platform in the near future.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020. However, given the pandemic situation in the country, the release dates of all films are now shuffled.

