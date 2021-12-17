'Janhit Mein Jaari': Nushrratt Bharuccha Announces Wrap Up Of The Upcoming Social Comedy

Nushrratt Bhrauccha has concluded filming for her upcoming social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari. Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film has been shot across Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. Nushrratt announced the wrap up via a video, where she can be seen clicking selfies with the film's crew, with a cake, flowers and some sweets kept on a table to mark the occasion.

According to reports, Nushrratt will play the role of a social worker, who goes through several challenges while selling condoms in a small town in MP. The film aims to break the social taboo and showcases Nushrratt taking on resistance from her family as well as the entire town.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, December 17, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a video where she can be seen celebrating the occasion along with several members of the crew. She is clad as her character, in a simple yellow and green saree, with hair parted in the middle and tucked into a braid. On the table in front, one can see a nicely decorated chocolate cake and some yellow and pink flowers. Along with the video, she wrote, "Oh! literally the best moment", and added the song Pyaar Ke Pal in the backdrop.

The film's director as well as some crew members also shared stills from the wrap-up party. The film went on floors in mid-September but had to face unforeseen delays due to COVID-19. Four members from the crew contracted COVID-19, hence the makers decided to isolate everyone immediately and stop the shooting for a while. Janhit Mein Jaari is being banktolled by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be seen in the sequel of the horror flick Chhorii. The film focuses on Sakshi, a pregnant woman who finds herself in the middle of strange paranormal activities posing a danger to her unborn kid. "Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2.'' the actor said in a statement. She also has Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)