Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for her upcoming social comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari. Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles apart from Nushrratt.

After piquing fans' curiosity with the first look poster of Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt recently shared a short teaser of the women-centric film. Alongside the video, she also revealed the release date of the trailer.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the teaser of Janhit Mein Jaari

On Thursday, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video of her forthcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari.In the teaser, the actor will be seen breaking stereotypes by essaying the role of a condom saleswoman. The teaser also gives a glimpse of how she faces a lot of objection from society and her family members for selling condoms. Sharing the clip, Nushrratt wrote in the caption "Arey bhaiya, toh isme problem kya hai? 🤔 Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari; yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari. Trailer out tomorrow 🔊 Releasing in cinemas on 10th June 2022."

Nushrratt Bharuccha announces Janhit Mein Jaari's release date

Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle and shared the motion poster of Janhit Mein Jaari that had the actor's voiceover in the background. Along with sharing the poster, she announced the release date of the film which is June 10. Announcing the release date, Nushrratt wrote, "Till now you have seen many big films. But now it is the turn of this lady, who is coming up with a big idea. This information is going on in public interest #Janhit Mein Jaari, please be prepared to meet in theatres on June 10"

