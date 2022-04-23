'Janhit Mein Jaari': Nushrratt Bharuccha Starrer Gets Release Date; Here's When It's Out

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming social comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari. In the film, Nushrratt will be seen sharing screen space with Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi. Reportedly, the film is based on a women-centric subject and is different from other films.

Post the film's announcement, the actor has been constantly active in keeping her fans updated about the project by sharing BTS videos and pictures from the sets of the film. Recently, Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle and announced the release date of the film.

Nushrratt Bharuccha announces Janhit Mein Jaari's release date

On Saturday, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle and shared the motion poster of Janhit Mein Jaari that had the actor's voiceover in the background. Along with sharing the poster, she announced the release date of the film which is June 10. Announcing the release date, Nushrratt wrote "Till now you have seen many big films. But now it is the turn of this lady, who is coming up with a big idea. This information is going on in public interest #Janhit Mein Jaari, please be prepared to meet in theatres on June 10"

As soon as Nushrratt announced the release date of the film, netizens' expressed their excitement in the comments section.

One of the users wrote "can't wait" while another wrote, "I Am Waiting This Movie @nushrrattbharuccha Ma'am."

The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer will be locking horns with two other big films. Janhit Mein Jaari will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera.

More about Janhit Mein Jaari

Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film has been shot across Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film marks the first collaboration of Bhanushali Studios and Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is one of the first Nushrratt Bharuccha films solely led by the actor herself.

Sharing her excitement about the project, she told ANI, "Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept. From the moment I heard it, I knew I had to be a part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios."

IMAGE: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha