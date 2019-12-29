Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, Boney Bring In Anshula Kapoor's Birthday, Watch Celebration Video

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other friends and family came together to bring in Anshula Kapoor's birthday. For those unaware, Anshula Kapoor is now an entrepreneur with her fundraising venture called 'Fankind'. While Janhvi was seen wearing a lavender dress, Khushi and Boney Kapoor chose to wear tracksuit. The birthday girl Anshula was seen in a simple track and polka dot shirt.

Why Anshula has stayed away from Bollywood?

In a recent interview with an online portal, Anshula said that she is just not interested in acting because she is camera-shy. She revealed that acting or filmmaking never crossed her mind. She concluded that post-college, her perspective towards life was very different from her family's.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release in theatres on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films lined up for the upcoming year. She will feature in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which will be released on the digital platform on January 1, 2020.

The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is likely to release on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

