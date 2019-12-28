Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Shoot For 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', Pens Heartfelt Note

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly finished shooting for her role as Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena in her much-awaited biopic film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos as memories of the shoot of the Sharan Sharma directorial.

She captioned the post with an emotionally charged message which read," Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend (director Sharan Sharma) - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ❤️"

The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, who rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honored with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage during the war.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi who will essay the role of Gunjan's father while Angad Bedi will be playing her brother. In a poster shared by Janhvi Kapoor, she can be seen hugging her onscreen father Pankaj Tripathi. The poster features the tagline 'meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta' (No one can stop my daughter from flying high).

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release in theaters on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films lined up for the upcoming year. She will feature in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which will be released on the digital platform on January 1, 2020.

The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is likely to release on April 17, 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

