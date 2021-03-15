Janhvi Kapoor All Smiles As She Spends Time With Kids On 'Good Luck Jerry' Sets; Watch

Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor released in theatres on March 11, 2021, and has scored a respectable box office collection in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, the actor is busy working on her next movie titled Good Luck Jerry. One of the actor’s fan page, recently took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of the actor having a fun time with a bunch of kids on the sets of the movie. Read along and take a look at the video and know more about the movie here.

Janhvi Kapoor has a fun time on Good Luck Jerry sets with a bunch of kids

Good Luck Jerry is currently on floors in Chandigarh, and soon after the release of her recent flick Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor is back on sets for the shoot. A recent video, of Janhvi chilling with a group of little girls as they scream Good Luck Jerry with a wide smile and joy, has been doing rounds. Janhvi is also seen having a huge ear to ear grin on her face in the video. The actor and the girls are seen sitting under a tree in the video. The caption on the post simply read "Good luck jerry" along with a laughing and red heart emoji and hashtags like Janhvi Kapoor and Roohi.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's movies

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The story of the film is written by Pankaj Matta while the production Companies Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Sundial Productions bankroll it. The movie’s cast will be led by Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.

As for Roohi, the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer has been receiving mixed reviews since its release on March 11, 2021. The horror-comedy has collected Rs 12.58 crore in its extended opening weekend. The Hardik Mehta directorial is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe. The cinematic universe also consists of the 2018 hit Stree and the upcoming Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Besides that, the universe will also see a Stree prequel and a sequel.