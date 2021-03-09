Janhvi Kapoor Cuddles With Her Assistant's Baby At 'Roohi' Screening, Poses With His Fam

The screening of actor Janhvi Kapoor's film Roohi took place on Monday night and glimpses of the same surfaced on the internet. Kapoor invited her assistant Azeem, and his family, to watch the screening of her movie in Mumbai. In a video, Janhvi was playing with Azeem's baby and was cuddling with the little one. After the paps requested for her a family picture, she took Azeem's baby and happily posed with his wife and children.

Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram and dropped endearing comments about Janhvi's warm gesture. "She is so adorable, just like her great superstar mother Sridevi Ji," read a user's comment on one of the posts. Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi is all set to hit the screens on March 11.

Janhvi plays with her aide's baby

Janhvi turned a year older on March 6 and her team did surprise her with cakes and gifts. On her special day, the actor was on the sets of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. She shared many photos from her cake-cutting celebration and her father Boney Kapoor was also a part of the same. After she returned to Mumbai, her sister, Anshula Kapoor, organised a small bash for her at home. Anshula decorated the entire house with gold and pink balloons and wrote 'Happy birthday Jaanu' on one of the posters. The actor received sweet wishes from her family, friends, and fans.

On Tuesday morning, the Dhadak actor posted a new promo from her film, Roohi. Sharing the same, she wrote, "A spook-tacular love triangle hitting theatres in just 2 days! Roohi in theatres this Thursday, 11th March 2021." The trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, was released recently and it hit 14 million views on YouTube within a day. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will follow the story of how spooky weddings take place in the presence of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Apart from this, Janhvi is shooting for Good Luck Jerry, the remake of the South film Kolamavu Kokila. She even has Dostana 2 in her kitty. The film will star Kartik Aaryan opposite her.